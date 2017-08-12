Brazil’s Bishops Admit Adulterers To Holy Communion

Amoris Laetitia

cruxnow.com

The Brazilian Bishops’ Conference allows in new guidelines onthe reception of Holy Communion by adulterers, reportsThe bishops write that after a process of discernment “limited cases” may return to the sacramental life. As examples the bishops list the existence of children or “certain moral circumstances” which according to the bishops allegedly “annul the moral responsibility of unlawful acts”.These rules invented by the bishops contradict the words of Jesus Christ and the teaching of the Church.