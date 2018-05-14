Clicks114
German Strategy: „Unanimous” Does not Mean “Without a Dissentient Vote”
Three German bishops have stated that Pope Francis’ call for an "unanimous" agreement on Communion for Protestants does not mean that all bishops need to agree to this sacrilege.
These bishops are Munich Cardinal Marx, Magdeburg Bishop Feige and Mainz Bishop Kohlgraf. All three belong to the anti-Catholic faction.
Kohlgraf said to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger that all bishops will have another meeting on Protestant Communion so that the disagreeing minority “will not lose face” as if this were the problem.
The German Church, totally lapsed from the Catholic Faith, has turned into a creepy sect which is headed toward extinction.
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Botulph, wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsWtxrkamkwl
