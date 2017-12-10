Language
Archbishop Hoser Will Be Fulltime Medjugorie Prelate

Pope Francis has accepted the demission of Archbishop Henryk Hoser of Warszawa-Praga, Poland. Hoser is now likely to become the Pontifical Delegate for the sanctuary of Medjugorie.

According to the Italian weekly Famiglia Cristiana, Hoser believes that Medjugorie is in direct line with the “new evangelization”. He seems to care little about the truthfulness of the alleged apparitions, “It is not my task to express myself about this because the Church has not spoken about this matter.”

Hoser holds a similar position regarding the reliability of the alleged visionaries, “I abstain from a judgment, because this is not my task.” Hoser calls Medjugorie “a small Lourdes”.

Picture: Henryk Hoser, © Piotr Drabik, CC BY, #newsVgyhewllwn
Rafał_Ovile
At synod resisted and now flows with the current...
“No one having put his hand on the plow and looking to the things behind[u] is fit[v] for the kingdom of God”.
Dr Stuart Reiss
This is the perfect mix for Francis...it’s got confusion, false marian ‘devotion’ that diverts from true and healthy marian devotion, its got the destruction of the liturgy, it’s got division, it’s got false ecuminism and reltivism, it’s got dissobedience and sexual scandal and above all it’s a fat cash cow.... of, course Francis is attracted to it like to a magnet.....away with all the previous … More
