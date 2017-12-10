Archbishop Hoser Will Be Fulltime Medjugorie Prelate

Pope Francis has accepted the demission of Archbishop Henryk Hoser of Warszawa-Praga, Poland. Hoser is now likely to become the Pontifical Delegate for the sanctuary of Medjugorie.According to the Italian weekly Famiglia Cristiana, Hoser believes that Medjugorie is in direct line with the “new evangelization”. He seems to care little about the truthfulness of the alleged apparitions, “It is not my task to express myself about this because the Church has not spoken about this matter.”Hoser holds a similar position regarding the reliability of the alleged visionaries, “I abstain from a judgment, because this is not my task.” Hoser calls Medjugorie “a small Lourdes”.