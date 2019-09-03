Is Francis Planning a Private Visite to Moscow?

Unlikely rumors continue that Pope Francis may accept an invitation of the soprano Svetlana Kasyan, 35, to visit her apartment in Moscow, Peter Anderson writes on IlSismograf.blogspot.com (August 31).
After a concerto in Rome in November 2013, Kasyan was received by Pope Francis who allegedly took from her a promise to sing only for God and to propagate goodness.
However, in April 2017 Kasyan starred in an erotic photo shoot to “attract the attention of the public to the opera art”. In October 2017 she met Francis again.
Her husband is Leonid Sevastianov, the head of a charitable fund established by Russian-Orthodox Metropolitan Hilarion.
The rumor relates to repairs being suddenly made by the city to the facade of the building in which Kasyan's apartment is located.
