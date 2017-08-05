클릭 수14
Pope Francis Embarrassed By Tight Outfits?
Pope Francis received recently some ladies who were wearing such scanty clothes that a Monsignor who was present at the meeting “didn’t know in which direction to look”. Even Francis was supposedly “at least a bit amazed” by the outfits of the women.
The information was reported by Eduard von Habsburg, the Ambassador of Hungary to the Holy See, in the German Tagespost.
Picture: Eduard Habsburg, © Wolfgang Zarl, CC BY-SA, #newsJkwxmlvczq
