Spanish Bergoglio-Cardinal Expects Creation of "New Kinds of Families”

Barcelona Cardinal Juan José Omella called on “us old folks” to embark on the “new path” Pope Francis is pointing at.Talking at a press conference on the Youth Synod (October 13), Omella claimed that this path “is leading us to new kinds of families”.He added: “We should not be afraid to open up to this” [But Omella should be afraid of speaking nonsense.]In June 2017, after his appointment Cardinal Omella attacked the Dubia Cardinals accusing them of “fighting” against Francis in public.