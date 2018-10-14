Clicks141
Spanish Bergoglio-Cardinal Expects Creation of "New Kinds of Families”
Barcelona Cardinal Juan José Omella called on “us old folks” to embark on the “new path” Pope Francis is pointing at.
Talking at a press conference on the Youth Synod (October 13), Omella claimed that this path “is leading us to new kinds of families”.
He added: “We should not be afraid to open up to this” [But Omella should be afraid of speaking nonsense.]
In June 2017, after his appointment Cardinal Omella attacked the Dubia Cardinals accusing them of “fighting” against Francis in public.
Picture: Juan José Omella, © Conferencia Episcopal Español, CC BY-SA, #newsRnpgvpdtwt
