Language
Clicks
107
en.news 1

Francis’ Destroyer of Religious Institutes Could Become Toledo Cardinal

Marco Tosatti writes that Archbishop José Carballo, 65, the secretary for the Congregation for Religious, may become Toledo Archbishop and later a Cardinal.

Carballo is a Franciscan who was personally involved in a huge financial scandal of his order.

He has acted as Francis' hitman against the Franciscans of the Immaculate, the French Little Sisters of Mary, and other groups. According to Tosatti the Vatican currently investigates more than ninety (!) religious communities.

Carballo seems to be an enemy of contemplative life. Tosatti writes that he encouraged cloistered nuns “to go out, to go out”.

Picture: José Carballo, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsBibfinzgxu
Share Like
More
eticacasanova
Our Lady of Akita: "those who venerate me will be tossed out"... What a privilege!!!!, being the one who fulfills the profeciy of the Queen of Heaven and Mother of God. The guy is something else...
Like
More