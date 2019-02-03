Clicks107
Francis’ Destroyer of Religious Institutes Could Become Toledo Cardinal
Marco Tosatti writes that Archbishop José Carballo, 65, the secretary for the Congregation for Religious, may become Toledo Archbishop and later a Cardinal.
Carballo is a Franciscan who was personally involved in a huge financial scandal of his order.
He has acted as Francis' hitman against the Franciscans of the Immaculate, the French Little Sisters of Mary, and other groups. According to Tosatti the Vatican currently investigates more than ninety (!) religious communities.
Carballo seems to be an enemy of contemplative life. Tosatti writes that he encouraged cloistered nuns “to go out, to go out”.
Picture: José Carballo, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsBibfinzgxu
