Bishops sound like damage control consultants

Fr. Phillip W. DeVous wrote on Twitter on August 14 the following Thread:I’ve given my whole life to serving Christ in His Church. Since beginning the seminary in 1994, every year has brought fresh revelations of the darkest corruption along with criminal moral perversion coupled to unbelievable levels of incompetence.Then I read the papers or catch the evening news and I see Cardinals and bishops that I know for a fact are lying with impunity deploying weasel words and fake emotions.Until I went to the seminary I was not aware of knowing a single criminal sex abuser. Since then, apparently, I’ve rubbed elbows with dozens, some being high-ranking prelates. And those are just the ones whose names have made into reports and news stories.Without The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Bishops would still be lying, obfuscating, and making asinine and entirely forgettable remarks about economics and immigration while ignoring corruption, abuse of power, criminal carnality, abortions procured by predator priests, systemic homosexual predation, pedophilia, sexual harassment, and rape IN THEIR OWN RANKS.And despite these revelations they don’t appear to be all that upset about it.One gets the sense they are just saying words-if they’re saying anything at all-so they can minimize the harm done to diocesan collections. They sound like damage control consultants, not fathers who’ve had THEIR families attacked and molested.I don’t know what to think about all this anymore.