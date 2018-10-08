Vatican Sacks Pro-Gay Rector in Germany

Jesuit Father Ansgar Wucherpfenning, 52, will not have a third two-year term as the rector of the Jesuit Theological University St Georgen in Frankfurt, Germany.According to oligarch media, the Congregation for Catholic Education refused to rubber-stamp his election because of Wucherpfenning's involvement in the local gay-subculture.Wucherpfenning who is also the chaplain for a chapter of homosexuals in Frankfurt, has condemned biblical statements against homosexuality and is in favour of blessing gay concubinages. The Congregation called on Wucherpfenning to withdraw his pro-gay positions.Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing and the Jesuit provincial Johannes Siebner [and the oligarch media] stand “unconditional” behind Wucherpfeffing.