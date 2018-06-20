Clicks296
Men Without Faith Reign The Church - Bishop Athanasius Schneider
Men without faith have made it into the highest offices of the Church, according to Bishop Athanasius Schneider.
Schneider spoke to Gloria.tv after having celebrated a Pontifical High Mass in the old-rite Cistercian Abbey of Vyšší Brod, Czech Republic (June 10).
According to him there are members of Church hierarchy who promote relativism, Protestantism and "another Church". They use their power to oppress the faithful, to forbid the Old Latin Mass.
The bishop noticed that this group dislikes the Catechism and because the unity in the Faith has been lost, the bishops are divided and this division is visible in public.
For Schneider it is evident that the Cardinals Marx and Kasper do not share the same faith with the Cardinals Burke and Müller.
In the light of attempts to introduce married priests Schneider argued that celibacy is not simply a "Church law" but the fruit of an apostolic tradition. Already in the 4th century Saint Augustine and a Council of Carthage declared that celibacy is of apostolic origin.
Schneider guesses that the upcoming Amazonian Synod could introduce some kind of "pastoral assistants" who are already common in the German speaking countries [because there is money to pay them].
These [German] female Church employees wear albs, "preside" liturgies, preach and distribute Communion, concelebrated or administer the "sacrament of the anointing of the sick" although they have no priestly powers.
