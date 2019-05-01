Malta Archbishop Promotes Homosexual Man, Fights Catholics

Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna has allowed William Muscat, an open homosexual, to serve in liturgical vestments in the basilica of Mosta over the past three years.
In September 2018 the pro-gay prelate scolded a Catholic group because it had prayed the rosary in reparation of Malta’s Gay Pride.
According to ChurchMilitant.com (April 29) Muscat was found guilty by a Maltese court in 2012 of having cyber hacked his former male lover's computer. Muscat is a former seminarian of Malta archdiocese
His current male partner functions as a photographer who takes pictures of Muscat during the liturgies.
In 2018, Archbishop Scicluna led two processions at the basilica while Muscat walked right in front of him.
Picture: Charles Scicluna, #newsRjfkagzuqo
Clicks32
- Report
Social networks