Pope names Archbishop Becciu to practically replace Cardinal Burke

Pope Francis has named Archbishop Angelo Becciu as his special delegate to the Knights of Malta and given him “all necessary powers” to govern the sovereign (?) order . Becciu is the No 3 official in the Vatican’s Secretariat of State. Pope Francis wrote, that Becciu will act as his “exclusive spokesman” with the order. This decision confirms the marginalisation of Cardinal Raymond Burke. He is on paper the papal envoy to Knights of Malta.