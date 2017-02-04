Language
Pope names Archbishop Becciu to practically replace Cardinal Burke

Pope Francis has named Archbishop Angelo Becciu as his special delegate to the Knights of Malta and given him “all necessary powers” to govern the sovereign (?) order . Becciu is the No 3 official in the Vatican’s Secretariat of State. Pope Francis wrote, that Becciu will act as his “exclusive spokesman” with the order. This decision confirms the marginalisation of Cardinal Raymond Burke. He is on paper the papal envoy to Knights of Malta.
prince0357
How many Orders did Bergoglio destroy, how many priests were gone and how many souls have been lost since he was elected Pope?
prince0357
From now It's not only occupation but Annexion and usurpation.
