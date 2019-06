Francis to Germans: Church Stands Before „Fundamental Transformation Process“

3 4 1 2

Pope Francis wrote a 19 page letter to the German Bishops on June 29. It is full of verbiage and truisms (full text below).The letter states that the Church is in a “turn of an era” and stands before a “fundamental transformation process”. He encourages to find a “frank response to the current situation” [i.e. to follow failed Protestant recipes].At the same time, Francis worries about a “fragmentation” of the Church.As a whole, the letter's wishy-washy style lends itself to almost any interpretation.The conservative Regensburg vicar general, Father Michael Fuchs, read it as a critique of the German Synodal Way , while the modernist Munich Cardinal Marx sees it as an encouragement for it.