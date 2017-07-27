클릭 수59
Ukrainian Politicians: Let’s pray the Lord’s Prayer in Parliament
Protestant Ukrainian lawmakers proposed including the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer in legislative sessions, according to Ukrainian media. Russian-Orthodox Metropolitan Antoni Pakanych hesitated: “We live in a state that declares equal attitude to religions, therefore, immediately the question arises of what should be done by non-Christian MPs at the moment.”
Picture: Antoni Pakanych, © Водник, ru.wiki, CC BY-SA, #newsJilhiubucy
