Francis Encourages Lisbon Cardinal to Keep Promoting Mortal Sin
Pope Francis personally thanked Lisbon Cardinal Manuel Clemente for propagating the immoral teachings contained in Amoris Laetita in a Lenten letter to the Lisbon priests.
Clemente follows the heterodox Buenos Aires guidelines approved by Francis.
Francis’ June 26 letter to the "beloved Brother Cardinal" was published by Clemente on July 12 on Patriarcado-Lisboa.pt.
Francis calls Clemente's controversial text a "profound reflexion" which "fills me with joy".
Although Clemente promotes sin, Francis calls him a "shepherd who accompanies the faithful" [into the abyss] and encourages Clemente "to integrate the fragility [adultery] which shows itself in many forms in couples”.
At the end of the letter Francis does not impart his apostolic blessing.
