Francis Insinuates That The Devil Is Alone In Hell

Pope Francis mentioned in his December 11 homily an unnamed priest who complained about everything to the point that his companions joked about what he would say to St Peter upon arriving in heaven:Father X to Peter: “Where’s hell?”Peter shows Father X hell.Father X: “How many condemned are there?”Peter: “Just one”Father X: “What a disaster salvation is.”Barb Miller asks on: "'Just one' person in hell? I don't follow..."