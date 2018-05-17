Cardinal: German Politician Who Asked For Female Priests Is a Heretic

CDU

Tagespost

Cardinal Walter Brandmüller has criticised Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the general-secretary of Merkel’s party, for having said recently that she hopes for the ordination of women to the priesthood and wanted become a priestess herself.Writing in the German weekly(May 17), Brandmüller said that Kramp-Karrenbauer as a politician and as a Catholic has crossed borders.Brandmüller stresses that whoever claims that a female priest is possible, has left the foundations of the Catholic Faith.And, “This person has committed the offence of heresy which results in an excommunication from the Church.”