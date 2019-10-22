Clicks133
en.news
1

Synod Organisers: Sinking of Pachamamas Was “Religious Intolerance“

The Pan-Amazon Ecclesial Network (REPAM), the organiser of the Amazon Synod, denounced on October 21 the sinking of Pachamama statues in the Tiber.

According to REPAM this was an “act of violence” and reflects “religious intolerance, racism, oppressive attitudes.”

Catholic Sat stressed on Twitter that the sinking could only have been “religious intolerance" if those statues were indeed of religious nature, a fact that the Vatican has adamantly denied.

#newsElbmvuvekz

  • Report

  • Social networks

Eva
Another act of religious intolerance in John 2:15. “And when he had made a scourge of small cords, he drove them all out of the temple, and the sheep, and the oxen; and poured out the changers' money, and overthrew the tables;”
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up