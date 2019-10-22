Synod Organisers: Sinking of Pachamamas Was “Religious Intolerance“

The Pan-Amazon Ecclesial Network (REPAM), the organiser of the Amazon Synod, denounced on October 21 the sinking of Pachamama statues in the Tiber.
According to REPAM this was an “act of violence” and reflects “religious intolerance, racism, oppressive attitudes.”
Catholic Sat stressed on Twitter that the sinking could only have been “religious intolerance" if those statues were indeed of religious nature, a fact that the Vatican has adamantly denied.
