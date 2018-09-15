District Attorney: U.S. Bishop Was Falsely Accused of Homosexual Abuse

Fort Wayne-South Bend Bishop Kevin Rhoades, 60, is not guilty of any wrongdoing regarding an alleged abuse of J.T. who died in 1996, a Pennsylvania district attorney has concluded on September 13.The district attorney noticed that unnecessary harm was done to the bishop's reputation by [illegally] leaking accusations to the press.A cousin of J.T. made up the story that Rhoades had improper contacts with J.T. while travelling with him when he was a minor.But the district attorney concluded that Rhoades never met J.T. while he was a minor.The diocese criticises the bishop’s condemnation “in the court of public opinion”, an expression meaning the oligarch media.