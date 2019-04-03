Breaking Church, US Bishop Frustrated About The Vatican And The German Bishops

Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput is frustrated with the Vatican's unwillingness to acknowledge the real nature of the “abuse” problem.During a talk in in Columbus, Ohio, Chaput stessed that the real problem is a pattern of “predatory homosexuality” and a “failure to weed that out from Church life,” CatholicNewsAgency.com (March 28) reports.Not naming this problem is for Chaput “an act of self-delusion.”He mentioned that he entitled his talk “Facing the future with hope and joy” explaining that this sounds better than putting his own temptations toward confusion, anxiety and anger on the top.His “frustration” has been fed over the past weeks “by German bishops who seem willing to break what remains of Church peace and unity with bad ideas about sexual morality and impressive array of other issues.”