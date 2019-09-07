While in Africa: Francis Appoints Three Liberal President Delegates for Amazon-Synod

Francis appointed on September 7 three president delegates who will lead the discussions at the Amazonian Synod. They are,
Liberal Venezuelan Cardinal Baltazar Porras Cardozo, 74. Porras was surprisingly made a second resident Cardinal in Venezuela in 2016. This nomination put Caracas Cardinal Urosa in the shadow. Urosa was among the 13 cardinals who signed a letter of protest at the 2015 Family Synod.
Peruvian Cardinal Pedro Barreto Jimeno, 75, a Jesuit, who became a Cardinal in 2018. He labeled the heretical working document of the Amazon Synod "an expression of the voice of the people of God" after it had been criticizes by Catholic cardinals.
Modernist Curia Cardinal João Braz de Aviz, 72, an ardent Francis partisan who is against celibacy, regards many Catholic traditions as ”not useful” and is responsible for the liquidation of several religious communities.
Picture: © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsLadhssawyz
Clicks29
- Report
Social networks