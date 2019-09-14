A TIME SIGN that DOES NOT TRUMP !

Original French here :

On September 4, 2019, an individual climbed on the Altar, took the Crucifix and smashed it on the Altar itself.

The FRACASSED CROSS ON THE TOMBEAU OF SAINT-PIERRE !

« While I was finishing this afternoon’s tour in St Peter’s a man climbed onto the high altar and started smashing the central crucifix against the marble. I kept my clients at a judicious distance until he was removed. Then obviously I took some photos. »

Let him who has ears hear !

Take a good look at this picture :What do you think? Isn't there something missing ?The CRUCIFIX, of course !You'll tell me that... in short, a banal explanation !But here it is ! This altar is not just any altar !He is the Master-Autel above the Confession of St. Peter in Rome.Here it is in its previous state :What happened ?This information was not reported in the newspapers, just a few crazy hints in the Italian media, and then silence. Conservative circles did not even think it was worth talking about. As for the Vatican: nothing !!!!!If it were not for the place, we could say that it is an act of vandalism as it is today. But given the dignity of the place, it would be inappropriate to focus on such an explanation, especially since the silence surrounding this desecration speaks for itself. I'll be told that I'm pinning down an insignificant event. And I answer that no: it is a sign of the times that does not deceive :I understand that for today's primary minds, that doesn't matter, and that's the question.As for the explanations of the few media outlets that have spoken about it, they are stunning.Remember the fire at Notre-Dame de Paris? He had just started when we were told that any attack was over and that a few cigarette butts were enough to set fire to a frame of centuries-old oaks!!!!Here, what are we told? An unbalanced man climbed on the altar and knocked over a candle holder, period! Come on, there's nothing to see! No witnesses were interviewed, except... at that time there was a guided tour. The guide in question had the good idea to do a tweet on September 6 to briefly describe the incident with some photos.Voici ce tweet :If you do not understand this sign, I will tell you, to your great shame, that after all, likewise, the fire at Notre-Dame de Paris was only a small accidental flare in a garden shed!I will say no more :Here is Pius XII at the same Altar of Confession where only the Popes can celebrate :