Cardinal Burke: It Would Be “Difficult” To Deny that Benedict Has Resigned

ministerium

munus

always and forever

munus

ministerium

munus

In order to counter widespread doubts on the validity of Benedict XVI’s resignation, LifeSiteNews.com spoke on February 14 with Cardinal Burke.The origin of the doubts is Benedict himself. He suggests in his abdication letter that he resigned his(ministry) and not his(office). In his last general audience (February 2013) he added that through his election "I was engagedby the Lord” and that his resignation from the "active exercise of the ministry” would not invalidate this.But for Cardinal Burke it would be “difficult” to claim an invalidity of Benedict XVI's resignation since the papal ministry and office are inseparable and Benedict's resignation document usesandinterchangeably.Burke calls Benedict’s statements "disturbing" and "mistaken notions" but, “It’s clear from the declaration that he was renouncing the.”The cardinal adds that the Church would become "completely destabilized" if one couldn’t depend upon certain juridical acts which carry effects.For Burke it is however juridically and theologically problematic that the ex-pope still uses papal titles and a papal dress.