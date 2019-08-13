Gloria.tv's Connexion with the Rich

At the Roman Forum which in July took place in Gardone, Italy, one of our editors was asked whether Gloria.tv was financially supported by some wealthy families.
The answer is no. Gloria.tv informs and entertains in many languages through Catholic and powerful content covering the whole of the Church, including its crisis. Only your donations make Gloria.tv possible.
Since its start twelve years ago, Gloria.tv never ever received any donation from a “wealthy” source.
Divine Providence supports Gloria.tv through the sacrifices of ordinary, simply Catholics, rich in faith but poor in material things.
We kindly ask you to contribute to Gloria.tv with a summer gift - whether small or big.
Use:
- a Credit Card or Paypal transfer via kindful
- a bank transfer to the bank account:
IBAN AT67 6000 0102 1003 6488
BIC BAWAATWW
Picture: © Lawrence OP, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsFytfumabpr
