Language
Clicks
134
en.news

Francis’ Preferred Exorcist Is a "Lutheran"

Professor Giuseppe Ferrari, an organizer of the annual “Course on Exorcism“ at the Roman University “Regina Apostolorum” which belongs to the Legionaries of Christ, told the fake-news New York Times (April 19) that for next year’s conference he wants to invite "the Pope’s preferred exorcist, a Lutheran”.

Ferrari does not mention his name.

However, in March 2013 the Argentinean Diario Popular named the flamboyant Lutheran preacher Manuel Acuña as “Pope Francis’ Favourite Exorcist”.

Acuña who calls himself a "bishop" and dresses up like a Catholic bishop, is a personal friend of Francis. He belongs to the "Charismatic Lutheran church of Argentina". In March 2015 he performed an "exorcism" of a 22-year-old woman in live broadcast. Debate.com.mx called this live show "sexy and unusual".

Bergoglio used to recommend Acuña as spiritual healer when someone showed signs of a diabolic possession.

Picture: Jorge Bergoglio, Manuel Acuña, #newsByzvftsmqd

Share Like
More
Write a comment …