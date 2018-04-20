Francis’ Preferred Exorcist Is a "Lutheran"

New York Times

Professor Giuseppe Ferrari, an organizer of the annual “Course on Exorcism“ at the Roman University “Regina Apostolorum” which belongs to the Legionaries of Christ, told the fake-news(April 19) that for next year’s conference he wants to invite "the Pope’s preferred exorcist, a Lutheran”.Ferrari does not mention his name.However, in March 2013 the Argentineannamed the flamboyant Lutheran preacher Manuel Acuña as “Pope Francis’ Favourite Exorcist”.Acuña who calls himself a "bishop" and dresses up like a Catholic bishop, is a personal friend of Francis. He belongs to the "Charismatic Lutheran church of Argentina". In March 2015 he performed an "exorcism" of a 22-year-old woman in live broadcast. Debate.com.mx called this live show "sexy and unusual".Bergoglio used to recommend Acuña as spiritual healer when someone showed signs of a diabolic possession.