Clicks105
Pope Francis Has Gone Old Rite!
On Sunday, Pope Francis baptized 27 children in the Sixtine Chapel for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord.
After the reading of the Gospel, he gave a short homily addressing the parents and godparents. The homily began like this [Italian video here].
“At the beginning of the ceremony, you were asked the question: “What do you ask for your children?” And all of you have said: “The Faith”.
But this does not correspond to the New Rite baptism where the question “What do you ask for your children?” is answered with: “Baptism”.
The text as quoted by Francis, was used until Paul VI's controversial liturgical changes in the aftermath of Second Vatican Council.
At the end of the ceremony, Francis celebrated Mass at the altar facing God [video below].
#newsFkktrobpfg
After the reading of the Gospel, he gave a short homily addressing the parents and godparents. The homily began like this [Italian video here].
“At the beginning of the ceremony, you were asked the question: “What do you ask for your children?” And all of you have said: “The Faith”.
But this does not correspond to the New Rite baptism where the question “What do you ask for your children?” is answered with: “Baptism”.
The text as quoted by Francis, was used until Paul VI's controversial liturgical changes in the aftermath of Second Vatican Council.
At the end of the ceremony, Francis celebrated Mass at the altar facing God [video below].
#newsFkktrobpfg