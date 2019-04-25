Clown Priest Comes Along As Easter Egg

The notorious Father Nando Capone of San Bernardino Realino in Lecce, Italy, dressed a hat in the form of an Easter egg while preaching at an Easter Eucharist for children.The video of his homily (below) went viral. The "faithful" in the pews were excited.Capone said in his homily that "you are Easter, Easter is not the Easter egg which we eat."The priest is known for abusing the liturgy for gags. In March he dressed a statue of Saint Anthony in his parish church with the scarf of his favorite soccer team.Capone will not be admonished by his archbishop. Had he reverently celebrated the Old Latin Mass the archbishop would have punished him.