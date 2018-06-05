Clicks244
Crocodile kills Ethiopian pastor during lake baptism
A crocodile has killed the Protestant pastor Docho Eshete who was baptising followers near Lake Abaya in southern Ethiopia (June 3).
According to BBC News, the crocodile leapt from the water after Eshete had performed one of eighty intended baptisms.
The pastor died after being bitten on his legs, back and hands.
Picture: © Sander van der Wel, CC BY-SA, #newsDqbakrycnb
