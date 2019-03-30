Cardinal Marx Wants to Talk about "Homosexual" Priests

Some find the German Church "at the forefront but others regard us as heretics,” Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx told La-croix.com (March 28).Marx promises that he does not have a “German response" to the present Church crisis, adding that the path ahead needs to be sought with the universal Church "and not just in Rome.”He wants to talk about abolishing celibacy and about “certain points" of the Catholic sexual morals.His one and only example is “homosexuality.” And. "That includes homosexuality among the clergy.”