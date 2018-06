German Bishop Announces Communion To Protestants - and to Everybody

Allgemeine Zeitung

Bishop Peter Kohlgraf of Mainz, Germany, has called the Vatican decision disallowing Protestant Communion „baffling“.He announced to the(June 11) that he is not going to accept the decision and will continue giving Holy Communion to Protestants.As predicted by Gloria.tv, Kohlgraf also opens the way for giving Communion toThe paper confronts him with his [stupid] prior statement "Do we really think we need to protect God by determining who is allowed to go to communion?" to which Kohlgraf replies, "Yes, this question imposes itself".