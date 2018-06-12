Clicks52
German Bishop Announces Communion To Protestants - and to Everybody
Bishop Peter Kohlgraf of Mainz, Germany, has called the Vatican decision disallowing Protestant Communion „baffling“.
He announced to the Allgemeine Zeitung (June 11) that he is not going to accept the decision and will continue giving Holy Communion to Protestants.
As predicted by Gloria.tv, Kohlgraf also opens the way for giving Communion to anybody.
The paper confronts him with his [stupid] prior statement "Do we really think we need to protect God by determining who is allowed to go to communion?" to which Kohlgraf replies, "Yes, this question imposes itself".
Picture: Peter Kohlgraf, © Bistum Mainz, Presse, #newsRfewufflzj
