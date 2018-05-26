Clicks67
Communion In The Hand - Denied In The Vatican
On Pentecost Sunday several priests refused to give Holy Communion in the hand in Vatican St Peter's Basilica.
They put Holy Communion as it should be on the tongue.
Twitter-User CatholicSat explained (May 25) that there was an increasing number of abuses over the recent months.
Therefore priests have been reminded again that Communion in the hand is prohibited in the Vatican.
