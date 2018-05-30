Clicks13
“Adelante de la Fe” Stands By Its Story, Cardinal Elect Lived Like “Married”
The webpage Adelante la fe (May 29) rejects the statement of Cardinal elect, Bishop Toribio Ticona Porco who denied having a wife and children.
Adelante la fe insists that its report about Ticona's alleged affaire is “not gossip” but “completely true” and “publically known” in the diocese of Oruro, Bolivia.
According to the webpage the Bolivian Nunciature received detailed evidence of witnesses like neighbours “under oath” and names as well as addresses where the couple lived and where Ticona’s alledged children attended school.
The house, where Ticona’s alledged family lived, was owned by the then Vicar General of Oruro Diocese.
Adelante la fe knows the name of the alleged wife and a testimony of the pharmacist where she bought drugs calling herself Ticona’s wife.
