Litany to Baby Jesus in the Manger

Lord have mercy, Lord have mercy,

Christ, have mercy, Christ, have mercy,

Lord have mercy, Lord, have mercy.

Infant Jesus, hear us,

Infant Jesus, graciously hear us.

God the Father of Heaven, graciously hear us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the world, graciously hear us.

God the Holy Ghost, graciously hear us.

Holy Trinity, One God, graciously hear us.

Infant Jesus, Have mercy on us.

Infant, very God, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Son of the Living God, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Son of the Virgin Mary, Have mercy on us.

Infant, begotten before the morning star, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Word made flesh, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Wisdom of Thy Father, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Purity of Thy mother, Have mercy on us.

Infant, only Son of Thy Father, Have mercy on us.

Infant, First-Born of Thy mother, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Image of Thy Father, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Creator of Thy mother, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Splendor of Thy Father, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Honor of Thy mother, Have mercy on us.

Infant, equal to Thy Father, Have mercy on us.

Infant, subject to Thy mother, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Joy of Thy Father, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Riches of Thy mother, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Gift of Thy Father, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Offering of Thy mother, Have mercy on us.

Infant, precious fruit of a virgin, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Creator of man, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Power of God, Have mercy on us.

Infant, our God, Have mercy on us.

Infant, our Brother, Have mercy on us.

Infant, perfect Man from Thy conception, Have mercy on us.

Infant, ancient in wisdom from Thy childhood, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Father of ages, Have mercy on us.

Infant, of days, Have mercy on us.

Infant, giving life, and nourished at the breast, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Eternal Word, and making Thyself dumb, Have mercy on us.

Infant, weeping in the crib, Have mercy on us.

Infant, thundering in Heaven, Have mercy on us.

Infant, terror of hell, Have mercy on us.

Infant, joy of Paradise, Have mercy on us.

Infant, dreaded by tyrants, Have mercy on us.

Infant, desired by the Magi, Have mercy on us.

Infant, exiled from Thy people, Have mercy on us.

Infant, king in exile, Have mercy on us.

Infant, destroyer of idols, Have mercy on us.

Infant, vindicator of the glory of God, Have mercy on us.

Infant, strong in weakness, Have mercy on us.

Infant, powerful in abasement, Have mercy on us.

Infant, treasure of Grace, Have mercy on us.

Infant, fountain of Love, Have mercy on us.

Infant, author of the blessings of Heaven, Have mercy on us.

Infant, repairer of the evils of earth, Have mercy on us.

Infant, head of the angels, Have mercy on us.

Infant, stem of the patriarchs, Have mercy on us.

Infant, Word of the prophets, Have mercy on us.

Infant, expectation of nations, Have mercy on us.

Infant, joy of the shepherds, Have mercy on us.

Infant, light of the Magi, Have mercy on us.

Infant, salvation of children, Have mercy on us.

Infant, hope of the just, Have mercy on us.

Infant, teacher of doctors, Have mercy on us.

Infant, first-fruits of the saints, Have mercy on us.

Be merciful, Spare us, O Infant Jesus,

Be merciful, Graciously hear us, O Infant Jesus.

From the bondage of the children of Adam, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

From the slavery of the devil, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

From the corruption of the world, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

From the lust of the flesh, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

From the pride of life, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

From the immoderate desire of knowledge, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

From the blindness of mind, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

From the perversity of will, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

From our sins, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

Through Thy most pure conception, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

Through Thy most humble birth, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

Through Thy tears, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

Through Thy most painful circumcision, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

Through Thy most glorious epiphany, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

Through Thy most devout presentation, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

Through Thy most innocent conversation in the world, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

Through Thy most holy life, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

Through Thy poverty, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

Through Thy sorrows, Infant Jesus, deliver us.

Through Thy labors and travails. Infant Jesus, deliver us.

Lamb of God, Who takes away the sins of the world,

Spare us, O Infant Jesus,

Lamb of God, Who takes away the sins of the world,

Graciously hear us, O Infant Jesus,

Lamb of God, Who takes away the sins of the world,

Have mercy on us, O Infant Jesus.

Infant Jesus, hear us,

Infant Jesus, graciously hear us.

Let us pray:

O Lord Jesus, Who allowed the greatness of Thy incarnate divinity and most sacred humanity to be born in time, to become a little child, and to suffer bitter death, grant that we may acknowledge infinite wisdom in the silence of a child, power in weakness, majesty in abasement, so that adoring Thy humility and littleness on earth we may contemplate Thy glories in Heaven. We ask this of Thee, who, with the Father and the Holy Ghost, lives and reigns God, forever and ever. Amen.