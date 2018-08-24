Clicks162
"The Scandal Rocking the Church Is Homosexual Activity" – Cardinal
“It is precisely same sex activity that is the scandal rocking the Catholic Church to its roots”, Cardinal Wilfrid Napier of Durban, South Africa, wrote on Twitter (August 21).
Napier answered to a newspaper healine on iol.co.za reporting that a high court may force all of South Africa's churches to allow same-sex unions.
Napier warns,“Deviation from God's law always brings grief.”
