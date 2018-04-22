Clicks166
Henry Sire LIVE WEBCAST April 23 : Pope Francis’ plan to change the Church
LIVE WEBCAST: Pope Francis’ plan to change the Church
Pope Francis is on a mission to radically change the Church. We love him and pray for him, but we can’t let him harm the holy Catholic faith. Join this LIVE online event to learn from experts how the Pope is subverting the Church’s Tradition ... and what we can do to resist his agenda!
Monday April 23
9 PM Eastern | 6 PM Pacific
Ross Douthat
New York Times columnist, author of To Change the Church: Pope Francis and the Future of Catholicism
Henry Sire
Historian, author of The Dictator Pope
John-Henry Westen
Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief, LifeSiteNews
Steve Jalsevac
Co-Founder and President, LifeSiteNews
Since taking the throne of St. Peter on March 13, 2013, Pope Francis has embarked on a vigorous campaign to change the Church. While professing to uphold Catholic Tradition, he has nevertheless undermined the Faith at its very foundations and plunged Christ’s faithful into a state of unprecedented confusion.
Catholics who love the Church and the Pope have been slow to accept the radical and dangerous nature of what he is doing. But spinning his words and actions into orthodoxy is simply no longer possible. We have a duty to confront the crisis in our Church today.
Join this important webcast, where you'll learn:
1) The latest evidence showing how Pope Francis’ agenda is opposed to that of Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI
2) How this unprecedented attack on Catholic teaching is harming the faith ... and Pope Francis himself
3) The effects of five years of Pope Francis on the faithful, the pro-life movement, and clergy
4) How YOU can help restore truth in the Church
URGENT: Our Catholic faith is under attack! Register for this webcast to find out what you can do. Spaces are limited…
... So claim your spot NOW, before they're all gone!
