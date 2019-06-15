Francis "Flirts With Heresy", "Demands Blind Obedience"

The small Catholic camp cannot make concessions to Pope Francis anymore while Francis is "flirting with heresy," the German novelist Martin Mosebach told Lifesitenews.com (June 12).Mosebach explains that there are simple sentences in the Gospel which Francis turns into the opposite:“Go, teach all nations and baptize them …” really does not mean “Let all nations keep their faith because God wished it so and created them with it in mind; it is thus not necessary to baptize them.” [Abu Dhabi declaration]Or:“What God has joined together, let no man put asunder” most probably does not mean “What therefore God has joined together, man is permitted to put asunder.” [Amoris Laetitia]Mosebach describes Francis as a “ruler" who demands "submission" and "blind obedience.” He acts as an “agent of a revolution from the top down.”