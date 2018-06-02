Francis‘ Mercy Without God’s Is Good For Anything – Cardinal Müller

Tagesanzeiger

Pope Francis is underestimating theology when it comes to ecumenism, Cardinal Gerhard Müller said to the anti-Church Swiss newspaper(May 29).Müller explained that dogmatic differences between Catholics and Protestants cannot be removed with a smile.About blessings for gay couples he added, “What contradicts the will of God, cannot be blessed by the Church in the name of God.”Finally, he criticised Francis' mercy ideology, “I have nothing from the mercy of the bishop or the pope, only God’s mercy can open me the way to renewal”.