Clicks95
Francis‘ Mercy Without God’s Is Good For Anything – Cardinal Müller
Pope Francis is underestimating theology when it comes to ecumenism, Cardinal Gerhard Müller said to the anti-Church Swiss newspaper Tagesanzeiger (May 29).
Müller explained that dogmatic differences between Catholics and Protestants cannot be removed with a smile.
About blessings for gay couples he added, “What contradicts the will of God, cannot be blessed by the Church in the name of God.”
Finally, he criticised Francis' mercy ideology, “I have nothing from the mercy of the bishop or the pope, only God’s mercy can open me the way to renewal”.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Raimond Spekking, CC BY-SA, #newsPxggpzogqf
Müller explained that dogmatic differences between Catholics and Protestants cannot be removed with a smile.
About blessings for gay couples he added, “What contradicts the will of God, cannot be blessed by the Church in the name of God.”
Finally, he criticised Francis' mercy ideology, “I have nothing from the mercy of the bishop or the pope, only God’s mercy can open me the way to renewal”.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Raimond Spekking, CC BY-SA, #newsPxggpzogqf