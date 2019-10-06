Two Poor Clare Sisters Slain

A telecommunication antenna collapsed on the evening of October 4, on a convent of the Poor Clares in Uvira, Democratic Republic of Congo.Sister Eugide was killed on the spot. Three other nuns were injured seriously. One of them, Sr. Celine, died in hospital a few hours later. The antenna was being repaired by a subcontractor.The Uvira convent was founded in 1988 by sisters from nearby Bujumbura, Burundi, who escaped persecution. However, the 1995 Congo unrest forced the nuns to flee again. Their monastsery was looted and ruined.