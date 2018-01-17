Clicks631
Armenian Apostolic Church Introduces "Female Deacons"
Last September the anesthesiologist Ani-Kristi Manvelian, 24, was "ordained as deaconess" of the Armenian apostolic Archdiocese of Tehran, Iran.
According to Fides (January 15), the "ordination" in the Cathedral of Tehran was performed by Archbishop Sebouh Sarkissian.
Manvelian does not belong to any female monastic congregation. The "ordination" took place although the Armenian Apostolic Church has not formally introduced an office of "female diaconate". Another Eastern Church, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria, Egypt, has also "ordained" a "deaconess" in 2017.
In both cases, no real ordination took place but only a simple blessing.
