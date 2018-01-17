Language
Clicks
631
en.news

Armenian Apostolic Church Introduces "Female Deacons"

Last September the anesthesiologist Ani-Kristi Manvelian, 24, was "ordained as deaconess" of the Armenian apostolic Archdiocese of Tehran, Iran.

According to Fides (January 15), the "ordination" in the Cathedral of Tehran was performed by Archbishop Sebouh Sarkissian.

Manvelian does not belong to any female monastic congregation. The "ordination" took place although the Armenian Apostolic Church has not formally introduced an office of "female diaconate". Another Eastern Church, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria, Egypt, has also "ordained" a "deaconess" in 2017.

In both cases, no real ordination took place but only a simple blessing.

#newsJjtwcdsceb
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Dr Stuart Reiss
She can't be an anesthetist at 24 (usually the age when in the civilized world a doctor is made after a minimum of 5 years at medical school) it then takes roughly on average 15 years to become a consultant, harder in some fields of medicine...so, this young lady is not a real anesthetist either...
Like
More