Beloved Francis Wants to “Shake Up" Church

Pope Francis told Corina Mortola Rodríguez, a Mexican delegate at the Youth Synod, during a coffee break that young people must “shake up" the Church.

Talking at a press conference (VaticanNews.va, October 13) Mortola added that many non-believers "love" the Pope.

[It is irrelevant whether non-believers are "loving" the Pope as long as they remain non-believers.]

alex j
Frankly - pun intended - I feel like shaking Francis up and by doing so shake out the trite he constantly verbals. So non-believers love Francis, they are in good company then, because he [Francis] doesn't believe in to much either.
