Clicks137
Beloved Francis Wants to “Shake Up" Church
Pope Francis told Corina Mortola Rodríguez, a Mexican delegate at the Youth Synod, during a coffee break that young people must “shake up" the Church.
Talking at a press conference (VaticanNews.va, October 13) Mortola added that many non-believers "love" the Pope.
[It is irrelevant whether non-believers are "loving" the Pope as long as they remain non-believers.]
#newsFcyvunqqlw
Talking at a press conference (VaticanNews.va, October 13) Mortola added that many non-believers "love" the Pope.
[It is irrelevant whether non-believers are "loving" the Pope as long as they remain non-believers.]
#newsFcyvunqqlw