Carnage: On Good Friday Statue of Our Lady Cried Blood Tears in Sri Lanka (Pictures)

On Good Friday, a statue of Our Lady cried blood tears at St. Philip Neri's Church, Katukurunda (Kalutara), Sri Lanka.Deacon Nick Donnelly writes on social network (April 21), “Now we know why.”The pictures were published on reddit.com (April 20) by the user "u/Adrianrj101".An Easter Sunday a series of explosions hit the Shrine of St Anthony in Kotahena (Colombo), St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, an evangelical church in Batticaloa, and five hotels across Sri Lanka killing over 200 people.The statue of Our Lady and St. Philip Neri's Church, Katukurunda: