Francis Sacks Cardinal Pell – Via Twitter

John 18:25: Now Simon Peter stood and warmed himself. Therefore they said to him, “You are not also one of his disciples, are you?” He denied it and said, “I am not!”

Vatican Press Speaker Alessandro Gisotti announced on February 26 at 21.20 that “Cardinal George Pell is no longer the Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy”.The move followed Pell’s spurious Melbourne conviction for sexual abuse. Pell maintains his innocence and is going to appeal.At noon, the press office still stated that the Vatican will “await the outcome of the appeal”.