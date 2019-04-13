Cardinal Müller Attacks German Bishops Head-On

It is a scandal that the German bishops abuse Church money in order to finance Internet platforms that contradict Catholic doctrine and Catholic morals, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller told kath.net (April 13).
From the context it is evident that Müller speaks about the bishops' news-page katholisch.de, accusing it of having slandered his Manifesto of Faith as a "collection of half-truths.”
Müller ascribes to katholisch.de an “infamous godlessness” which shows itself in an “unsurpassable” way.
The reasons: katholisch.de abuses - Müller explains - sexual abuses to demand the blessing of homosexual fornication, to ridicule priestly celibacy and religious vows, and to belittle sins against the indissolubility of marriage, even presenting these things as a remedy against abuses.
Picture: Reinhard Marx, Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsYkmdflgzhf
