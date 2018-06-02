Francis Has Been “More a Politician than a Patriarch”

Aziz Emmanuel al-Zebari, a Chaldean Catholic professor at the Catholic University of Erbil, Iraq, told Fox News (May 30) that Pope Francis is “not doing enough” to support the Christian struggle for survival."We have been weakened by the stance taken by the Vatican," Zebari, 68, said, "The Vatican is teaching the community to be submissive. That won't help us get our rights."According to Zebari, Francis’ emphasis on tolerance and understanding of Islam has left the Chaldeans vulnerable and has sparked internal divide between those who follow Francis’ theories and others who insist their survival rests on being more outspoken.Zebari calls Francis’ approach "naïve and short-sighted", adding,“When I am displaced, when my family is threatened with sexual violence and I'm then told just to pray and be tolerant..."There are believed to be less than 200,000 Christians left in Iraq, down from 1.4 million, since the United States attacked the country in 2003.