Clicks204
Modernist Cardinal Is "Angry“ – Cannot Accept Vatican Not (Officially) Backing Abusive Protestant Communion
Modernist Cardinal Walter Kasper is „angry“ that the Vatican letter disallowing Protestant Communion in Germany has been published on websites critical of Pope Francis like kath.net.
Writing on katholisch.de (June 7), Kasper even speaks of another Vati-Leaks scandal.
He points out that Protestant Communion is already “largely” practiced with the German bishops' knowledge and approval [which means that the bishops are "asking" for something they have already introduced].
Kasper is not ready to accept the Vatican decision.
He still hopes that an "unanimous agreement" will be found [to introduce the sacrilegious Protestant Communion] although it is impossible to receive Communion without previous confession.
Any Protestant who desires to receive Holy Communion is free to become a Catholic. How could he refuse to do this and, at the same time, want to receive what is the very heart of the Catholic Church?
Picture: Walter Kasper, © Mazur, catholicchurch.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsNhsmrzftjc
Writing on katholisch.de (June 7), Kasper even speaks of another Vati-Leaks scandal.
He points out that Protestant Communion is already “largely” practiced with the German bishops' knowledge and approval [which means that the bishops are "asking" for something they have already introduced].
Kasper is not ready to accept the Vatican decision.
He still hopes that an "unanimous agreement" will be found [to introduce the sacrilegious Protestant Communion] although it is impossible to receive Communion without previous confession.
Any Protestant who desires to receive Holy Communion is free to become a Catholic. How could he refuse to do this and, at the same time, want to receive what is the very heart of the Catholic Church?
Picture: Walter Kasper, © Mazur, catholicchurch.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsNhsmrzftjc