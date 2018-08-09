Francis defines himself as a toad because Jesuit

ADDRESS OF HIS HOLINESS POPE FRANCIS

TO PARTICIPANTS IN THE MEETING:

"EUROPEAN JESUITS IN FORMATION"

Study of the Paul VI Hall

Wednesday, 1st August 2018

« Good morning. I am pleased to welcome you. Many thanks for this visit, it is good for me. When I was a student, when we had to go to the General, and when with the General we had to go to the Pope, we had to wear the cassock and cape. I see that this fashion no longer exists, thank God.The priest made me laugh when he spoke about unifying the pastoral ministry of the Jesuits. I had understood that it meant unifying the souls and hearts of Jesuits, not the methods, because if you were to do this the Society of Jesus would come to an end. It used to be said that the first role of the General was to “put the Jesuits to pasture”, and another said, “Yes, but it is like putting aout to pasture”: one over here, one over there. But this is good, because great freedom is needed, without freedom one cannot be a Jesuit. And a great obedience to the Pastor, who must have the great gift of discernment to permit each one of theto choose what he feels the Lord is asking of him. This is the originality of the Society: unity with great diversity. »