Orthodox Patriarch Excommunicated

Abuna Antonios, the former Patriarch of Eritrea, has been excommunicated by the bishops of the Orthodox Church of Eritrea, AfricaRivista.it (July 19) writes.Antonios was deposed for “heresy” already in 2006 by six bishops but the true reason could have been political.Antonios had contested the authoritarian turn of the Eritrean government, while the bishops supported the regime. Since his deposition, Antonios has been living under house arrest.He was replaced by Abune Dioskoros who died in December 2015. Since then Eritrea is without a patriarch.