Francis Still Promotes Main Cause of Abuses – Archbishop Viganò
Whistle-Blower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò who is still in hiding, has published an article on clerical abuses on NCRegister.com (February 16).
As the primary cause of the abuses he identifies the corruption of the seminaries after Second Vatican Council which were "marked by a general and very serious lack of discipline."
But Viganò sees "no sign" that the upcoming Vatican abuse summit is willing to attend to the real causes of the present situation, "Why does the word 'homosexuality' never appear in recent official documents of the Holy See?" he asks,
"Why does Pope Francis keep and even call as his close collaborators people who are notorious homosexuals?"
The list of Francis' friends and appointees involved in homosexuality or child abuses contains over a dozen names.
The oligarch media which covered up the abuses in the 70s, 80s and 90s - although the abuses were publicly known and denounced by U.S. Catholic outlets like The Wanderer - are also hushing up this fact.
