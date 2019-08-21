Vatican Licks Bottom Of Australia’s Injustice System

After Victoria's Supreme Court, Australia, rejected Martyr Cardinal George Pell's appeal, the Vatican reiterated submissively its "respect” for the Australian [in]justice system.
In an August 21 statement, the Vatican's press office stressed that Pell has always maintained his innocence and that it is Pell's right to appeal to the High Court.
In a second statement, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni added that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is awaiting the outcome of the ongoing proceedings prior to taking up the case for investigation.
The Vatican disregarded the fact that the charges against Pell are implausible and impossible.
The prosecution claimed that Pell left the recessional procession without anybody noticing it in order to abuse a boy in the very public sacristy of the cathedral.
A forensically diagnosed liar used the same allegations against an American priest who was convicted and died in prison.
Unlike the Vatican, English deacon Nick Donelly understood, “Police, prosecutors, judges and media are eager to believe these allegation no matter how absurd. They hate us.”
So @brotherbewulf your convicting him on being the “ face of clerical child molestation” is this a case you held in your own head and how did Pell respond to those charges in your head? As for the charges brought by the Australian government reminds me of the Birmingham 6 and guilford 4
Your continued defense of the non-martyr George Pell is unjustifiable in light of the appellate decision.
The cardinal is (and was) the public face of clerical child molestation in Australia. Not as notorious as McCarrick. The saddest thing is that where he is going he will know most of the men already there. A prominent Australian columnist limns the final image of the man departing court—
“...the cardinal in a van being taken back to the Melbourne city jail. He will soon be shifted to one of those country jails where Victoria houses its paedophiles. He will know so many of the priests and brothers there.”
Doesn’t that final point speak volumes of this tragedy of the Homosexual Network Strangling the Church.
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us! Our Lady of Knock, pray for us.
