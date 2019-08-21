Vatican Licks Bottom Of Australia’s Injustice System

Your continued defense of the non-martyr George Pell is unjustifiable in light of the appellate decision.



Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us! Our Lady of Knock, pray for us. Your continued defense of the non-martyr George Pell is unjustifiable in light of the appellate decision.The cardinal is (and was) the public face of clerical child molestation in Australia. Not as notorious as McCarrick. The saddest thing is that where he is going he will know most of the men already there. A prominent Australian columnist limns the final image of the man departing court—“...the cardinal in a van being taken back to the Melbourne city jail. He will soon be shifted to one of those country jails where Victoria houses its paedophiles. He will know so many of the priests and brothers there.”Doesn’t that final point speak volumes of this tragedy of the Homosexual Network Strangling the Church.Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us! Our Lady of Knock, pray for us.