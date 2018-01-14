Clicks774
No Francis Effect: Dramatic Decline of Catholicism in Chile and Argentina
The number of Chileans who identify as Catholics dropped from 74 percent in 1995 to 45 percent last year according to polls conducted by Latinobarómetro, writes the New York Times. Francis is visiting Chile from January 15 to 19.
In Argentina, the number of Catholics fell from 87 percent in 1995 to 65 percent last year.
Picture: Immaculata, Santiage de Chile, © Ronald Woan, CC BY-NC, #newsLqvrfrrzas
